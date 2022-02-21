Home>>
Beijing 2022 impression: opening ceremony, games and Bing Dwen Dwen
(People's Daily App) 09:38, February 21, 2022
As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics draws to a close, we interviewed 10 foreign teachers and students on campus in Beijing. Several of them performed in the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics. Let's listen to their feelings about the whole experience.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- 'Ice Cube' is curling's coolest hot spot
- German athletes reluctant to say goodbye to Beijing 2022
- Commentary: Beijing 2022 a commitment well honored by China
- 17-day Beijing Winter Olympics successfully closes curtain on Sunday. What's left for Chinese people and the world?
- China keeps promises as Winter Olympics draws to triumphant close
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.