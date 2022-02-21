Beijing 2022 impression: opening ceremony, games and Bing Dwen Dwen

(People's Daily App) 09:38, February 21, 2022

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics draws to a close, we interviewed 10 foreign teachers and students on campus in Beijing. Several of them performed in the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics. Let's listen to their feelings about the whole experience.

