Interview: Alpine skier Abdi explores cooperation potentials between Saudi Arabia and China to promote winter sports

Xinhua) 10:34, February 21, 2022

RIYADH, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Alpine skier Fayik Abdi has explored cooperation potential between Saudi Arabia and China to promote winter sports.

Abdi represented Saudi Arabia at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, becoming the first-ever in Saudi Arabia to qualify to take part in the Olympic Winter Games.

In an interview with Xinhua, he said that Saudi Arabia and China will be able to promote winter sports together.

He expressed hopes for Saudi Arabia and China to be good partners in the sports sector to help promote all sports. "Hopefully we'll see Chinese and Saudi skiers promote the sports and make it more prominent in their countries."

Abdi returned to Saudi Arabia from the Beijing Winter Olympic on Feb. 16. He expressed his appreciation for the organizational steps taken to ensure the success of the event.

"The way the pandemic was handled in Beijing was really impressive. They were very strict from when we got there to when we left. And to be honest, that was in our best interests," he said.

"So, the fact that they were able to hold the event on time and not postpone anything was really a sign of how well they're handling the pandemic and just goes to show that there are on top of the situation, and they are leading by example when it comes to dealing with the pandemic," he added.

In his opinion, the success of China in hosting the Winter Olympics will promote sports not only in China but the whole of Asia.

About the future of winter sports, Abdi said, "I believe that winter sports will continue to grow in Asia and in Saudi Arabia."

"I hope that Saudi participation in the Winter Olympics will open the doors for people not only in Saudi Arabia but in the Gulf and Asia to believe they can do anything, including being part of such sports."

Abdi learned skiing from his mother who was a recreational skier and she taught him how to ski in Lebanon. Ever since then, he has fallen in love with the sport and has been trying to pursue it.

Abdi hoped that his passion for skiing will inspire people in Saudi Arabia to take the sport.

"When I finished my competition, I hope that I can keep promoting skiing and making Saudi Arabia a hub for skiers," he said.

Besides the competition, Abdi enjoyed knowing people during the Winter Olympics, saying "I did meet very interesting people and people I do consider friends now. I hope that I see them at the next Olympics and I hope we get to train and race and also enjoy from now until the next Olympics."

Abdi also enjoyed his stay in Beijing and described it as "challenge-free", attributing it to the good organization of the event. "I think everything was thought of in a good manner. They made it easy for the athletes to get around and to be comfortable."

Abdi enjoyed food mostly during his stay in the Athletes Village. "We had no challenges finding food that we like or need. It was really comfortable adapting. They had many options for us," he said.

