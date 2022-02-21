Johaug wins 3rd gold of Beijing 2022 in women's cross-country mass start

Xinhua) 10:31, February 21, 2022

Gold medalist Therese Johaug of Norway reacts during the Victory Ceremony of the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free event during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Therese Johaug of Norway earned her third gold medal of Beijing 2022 in women's cross-country skiing 30km mass start free on Sunday.

A familiar picture was seen soon after the start, with Johaug leaving behind other rivals, going ahead to her third gold medal at Beijing.

The 33-year-old crossed the finishing line in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 54.0 seconds to win following her victories in 10km classic and skiathlon.

American Jessie Diggins crossed the line 1:43.3 behind for silver, and Finland's skier Kerttu Niskanen took bronze with 2:33.3 behind Johaug.

The Norwegian skier has admitted that Beijing 2022 would be her last race in Olympics.

Gold medalist Therese Johaug (front C) of Norway, silver medalist Jessie Diggins (front R) of the United States and bronze medalist Kerttu Niskanen (front L) of Finland attend the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Bronze medalist Kerttu Niskanen of Finland reacts during the Victory Ceremony of the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free event during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Silver medalist Jessie Diggins of the United States reacts during the Victory Ceremony of the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free event during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalist Therese Johaug (C) of Norway, silver medalist Jessie Diggins (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Kerttu Niskanen of Finland pose for photos during the Victory Ceremony of the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free event during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Gold medalist Therese Johaug (C) of Norway, silver medalist Jessie Diggins (L) of the United States and bronze medalist Kerttu Niskanen of Finland react during the Victory Ceremony of the cross-country skiing women's 30km mass start free event during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

