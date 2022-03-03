Celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year!

(People's Daily App) 15:57, March 03, 2022

The Tibetan New Year, known as Losar, is the most important festival in the Tibetan calendar. Losar is a time for family reunions and also offers the travelers a great opportunity to enjoy the annual festive occasion with local Tibetans. Tibetan New Year 2022 will be celebrated on Mar. 3. Locals mark the festival by religious rituals, long prayers, horse racing, family gatherings, feasts.

