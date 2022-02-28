Home>>
Tibet gets ready to welcome new year
(Ecns.cn) 14:26, February 28, 2022
A vendor sells traditional stuff at a bazaarin Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb 27, 2022. As Losar, or Tibetan New Year, draws near, people in Lhasa get busy with their annual shopping. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.