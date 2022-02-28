Tibet gets ready to welcome new year

February 28, 2022

A vendor sells traditional stuff at a bazaarin Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb 27, 2022. As Losar, or Tibetan New Year, draws near, people in Lhasa get busy with their annual shopping. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Feibo)

