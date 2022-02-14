China's Tibet releases five-year mass sports development plan

Xinhua) 16:37, February 14, 2022

LHASA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has released an implementation plan concerning its mass sports development between 2021 and 2025 with definite targets.

The local sports bureau plans to build or reconstruct no fewer than 34 sports parks and 95 national fitness centers.

According to the plan, people who often exercise are expected to account for 38.5 percent of the population by 2025 in Tibet. The space of sports area per capita is planned to reach 2.6 square meters, with 2.16 social sports instructors for every 1,000 people in 2025.

The region aims to develop its specific brand of mass sports by continuing to stage activities such as the Tibet mountaineering conference and the Lhasa half marathon, to expand participation and coverage among local farmers and herdsmen.

Tibet also plans to encourage investment from all sectors in building mass sports fitness venues and facilities.

