Student's winter vacation in Tibet

Xinhua) 18:17, February 04, 2022

Tenzin Drolma (L) teaches a neighbor girl English at home in Gyaga Village of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2022. Tenzin Drolma, 21, was born on the grassland near Lake Namtso in Tibet.

In 2020, she was admitted to Jiangsu Food and Pharmaceutical Science College in east China's Jiangsu Province as a Chinese pharmacy major student. The college life in the outside world is fresh to Drolma. She met many new classmates and made many friends.

When winter vacation came, Drolma returned to her beloved home. "I leave my hometown in order to come back being a better person," she said. "I hope that when I graduate from college, I can help my family live a better life and I can be a useful person to my hometown and people here." (Xinhua/Chogo)

