Tibetan Thangka art exhibition opens to visitors in Sanya, south China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 18:16, January 29, 2022

Visitors admire Thangka works during an exhibition held at a center for intangible cultural heritage inside the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo/Chen Wenwu)

A Tibetan Thangka art exhibition opened to visitors in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province on Jan. 28, as Chinanews.com has reported.

The exhibition, which is available at a center for intangible cultural heritage inside the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya, displays more than 80 exquisite Thangka artworks. The exhibition is scheduled to run until March 29.

A Tibetan Thangka art exhibition welcomes visitors in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo/Chen Wenwu)

The artworks were completed by three artists who have been engaged in Thangka studies for many years, having offered unique perspectives on the painting craft, including their own artistic themes and cultural interpretations of Thangka.

Sangye Tsering, an arts and crafts master from northwest China's Qinghai Province, is one of the youngest inheritors of the art of Thangka in China. The artistic duo, Huang Wei and Hou Xiaohui, have integrated elements of traditional Chinese painting with the Tibetan Thangka art in their effort to innovate the age-old art form.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)