Tibet strives to further improve lives of people with disabilities

Xinhua) 09:32, January 29, 2022

LHASA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has released a development guideline on ramping up support and assistance for people with disabilities.

The enrollment rate of compulsory education for the region's disabled children is expected to reach 98 percent by 2025, up from 97.1 percent by the end of 2020, according to the guideline.

The region plans to invest 200 million yuan (about 31.4 million U.S. dollars) in building comprehensive disability rehabilitation facilities in 22 counties and prefectures, and another 214 million yuan to improve basic public infrastructure and services for the disabled.

According to the guideline, the living conditions of people with disabilities in the region had greatly improved during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

All registered impoverished disabled people in the region were lifted out of poverty during the period, and vocational training and employment of disabled people saw remarkable advancement.

