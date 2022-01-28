Tibet's GDP expands 6.7 percent in 2021

Xinhua) 08:55, January 28, 2022

LHASA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region grew 6.7 percent year on year in 2021. The regional government announced the figure at a press conference Thursday.

Tibet's GDP stood at 208 billion yuan (about 32.8 billion U.S. dollars) last year. The average annual increase of the past two years was 7.2 percent, showed official data.

The record-breaking GDP figure and the constantly improving economic structure reflected the massive potential of Tibet's development, an official with the regional bureau of statistics said.

