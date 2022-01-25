GDP of China's Guangxi up 7.5 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 13:50, January 25, 2022

NANNING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region rose by 7.5 percent year on year to top 2.4 trillion yuan (about 379 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, local authorities said.

From January to November 2021, profits of the region's industrial enterprises with annual revenues of more than 20 million yuan reached 106.5 billion yuan, up 41.2 percent year on year, data from the regional statistics bureau showed.

The region's new industrial products such as new energy vehicles, solar cells and optical instruments saw rapid growth in output last year, up 1.6 times, 1.2 times, and 57.1 percent, respectively.

In 2021, the total retail sales of consumer goods of Guangxi increased by 9 percent over the previous year. The fiscal revenue soared 8.1 percent to nearly 302.8 billion yuan last year, according to the bureau.

