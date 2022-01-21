Staff members conduct disinfection work on train in Nanning, Guangxi
Staff members conduct disinfection work on a train at a maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2022. China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. has strictly implemented measures on COVID-19 prevention and control during the Spring Festival travel season which kicked off Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
