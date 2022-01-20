Interview: China plays leading role for fairer, more prosperous world, says Comorian president

Xinhua) January 20, 2022

Comorian President Azali Assoumani speaks in an interview with Xinhua in Moroni, the Comoros, on Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

MORONI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China plays a leading role in building a fairer and more prosperous world by integrating the destiny of all mankind in its vision of development, Comorian President Azali Assoumani has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, the president spoke highly of China's "socio-economic, scientific and technological advances as well as its leading role on the international scene for a fairer and more prosperous world" over the years.

China's stance has been demonstrated by the country's concrete efforts to strengthen international cooperation in the prevention and control of COVID-19, and its sharing of epidemic prevention equipment with many countries to promote the construction of a global community of health for all, Azali said.

China also works to maintain a healthy international trade environment, ensure the smooth flow of international trade in goods, maintain supply chain stability, and promote the rapid recovery of global trade and economic prosperity, he noted.

On the community with a shared future for humanity proposed by China, Azali said it has increasingly become a "widely shared notion" and a solution for global governance, because win-win cooperation is the only way out.

The Comorian president also voiced hope for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics to be held in February, wishing it will be "crowned with success."

Noting that Beijing will become the first city in history to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, Azali said he is confident in China's capacity to "organize these games with the highest health standards and protect the health of the athletes and the Chinese people."

