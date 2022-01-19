Home>>
China's Shaanxi reports no new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:33, January 19, 2022
XI'AN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Shaanxi Province saw no new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time no new local cases were reported in Shaanxi in over a month.
The northwestern province also logged no new suspected or asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.
The province had registered 2,077 locally confirmed cases as of Tuesday in the latest resurgence since Dec. 9, and of those, 2,050 were in the provincial capital of Xi'an.
By Tuesday, 1,339 had recovered after treatment while 738 cases are receiving medical treatment.
