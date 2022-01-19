Beijing reports two local COVID-19 cases, one person testing positive

Xinhua) 09:30, January 19, 2022

Medical workers deliver medicine for the elderly in quarantine at a community under close-off management where a locally transmitted COVID-19 case was found in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2022. Beijing reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one other person testing positive for COVID-19 from Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to local authorities. The two confirmed cases were found in the Haidian District, while the person testing positive for COVID-19 was detected in Chaoyang District, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal center for disease control and prevention. The community where the newly-comfirmed case lives is under close-off management. Many frontline workers and volunteers have been devoted to ensuring sufficient food and medicine supplies for residents in the community. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one other person testing positive for COVID-19 from Monday to 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The two confirmed cases were found in the Haidian District, while the person testing positive for COVID-19 was detected in Chaoyang District, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal center for disease control and prevention.

The new confirmed cases are close contacts of a previous case reported on Jan. 15.

The person testing positive was found Tuesday morning and the result was verified by the municipal center for disease prevention and control in the afternoon. The sample collected showed evidence of the Delta variant.

Beijing has conducted epidemiological investigations and traced close contacts of the cases.

