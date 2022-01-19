Home>>
One in five Americans infected with COVID-19: Johns Hopkins University
(Xinhua) 08:58, January 19, 2022
WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- About one in five Americans have been infected with COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
A total of over 66,000,000 COVID-19 cases were reported across the United States as of Tuesday, which is about one fifth of the U.S. population.
Over 851,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the country as of Tuesday.
The United States has witness a new COVID-19 surge since mid-December due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.
The country is now averaging nearly 800,000 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,800 new deaths each day, up significantly week by week, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
