Chinese mainland reports 127 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:25, January 18, 2022

Staff members arrange swab samples in Anyang City of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo by Ma Xiaoran/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 102 were reported in Henan, 18 in Tianjin, five in Guangdong, and one each in Beijing and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 44 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 105,258 by Monday, including 3,530 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 14 were in severe condition.

A total of 97,092 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 33 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, of whom 32 arrived from outside the mainland.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)