Chinese vice premier stresses swift containment of COVID-19 outbreaks

Xinhua) 08:21, January 18, 2022

TIANJIN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed quick response and swift containment of cluster COVID-19 cases as the Chinese New Year is approaching.

Sun urged local anti-epidemic authorities to stay alert, improve their efficiency and conduct drills.

She also called for efforts to expand the scope of screening in key sectors and at key sites for early detection of infections.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while researching and directing the anti-epidemic work in north China's Tianjin from Wednesday to Monday.

Sun visited residential communities under closed management, schools, designated hospitals, disease control and prevention agencies, and quarantine sites to learn about and push forward the city's anti-epidemic work.

Tianjin has made major progress in containing the latest round of cases caused by the Omicron variant, said Sun.

