People's life in Xi'an gradually back on track

Xinhua) 08:12, January 18, 2022

People line up to buy food at a booth in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2022. People's life in Xi'an has been gradually back on track in some parts of the city as the new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases dropped to single digits in a sixth consecutive day on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Staff members prepare food for delivery at a snack booth in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2022. People's life in Xi'an has been gradually back on track in some parts of the city as the new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases dropped to single digits in a sixth consecutive day on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

People have their hair cut at an open-air area in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 17, 2022. People's life in Xi'an has been gradually back on track in some parts of the city as the new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases dropped to single digits in a sixth consecutive day on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

