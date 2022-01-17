Over 2.93 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:12, January 17, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.93 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)