Over 2.93 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 10:12, January 17, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.93 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
