Frontline workers combat COVID-19 in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:48, January 17, 2022

A courier arranges parcels to be delivered to residents at a residential compound in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing reported one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case Saturday, local health authority said. The community where the comfirmed case lives is under close-off management. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)