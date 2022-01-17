Home>>
Frontline workers combat COVID-19 in Beijing
(Xinhua) 08:48, January 17, 2022
A courier arranges parcels to be delivered to residents at a residential compound in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2022. Beijing reported one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case Saturday, local health authority said. The community where the comfirmed case lives is under close-off management. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.