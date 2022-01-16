India logs 271,202 new COVID-19 cases, total surpasses 37 mln

Xinhua) 13:29, January 16, 2022

NEW DELHI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,122,164 on Sunday, as 271,202 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

This is the fourth consecutive day in India with more than 200,000 new cases registered in a day.

Besides, as many as 314 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 486,066.

There are still 1,550,377 active COVID-19 cases in the country. A total of 35,085,721 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 138,331 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron tally has reached 7,743, with an increase of 28.17 percent since Saturday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.

