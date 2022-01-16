Chinese mainland reports 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:58, January 16, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality launched the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing at 7 a.m. Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 33 were reported in Tianjin, 29 in Henan, and one each in Beijing, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 54 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 104,864 by Saturday, including 3,461 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 13 were in severe condition.

A total of 96,767 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 52 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, 47 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)