3rd round of citywide nucleic acid test launched in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:38, January 16, 2022

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality launched the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing at 7 a.m. Saturday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)