Home>>
3rd round of citywide nucleic acid test launched in Tianjin
(Xinhua) 09:38, January 16, 2022
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality launched the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing at 7 a.m. Saturday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case
- COVID-19 situation in China stable, controllable: official
- U.S. health agencies slammed for failing Americans over COVID-19 communication
- Mongolia logs 2,347 new COVID-19 infections
- India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,850,962
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.