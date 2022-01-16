Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 09:29, January 16, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case Saturday, local health authority said.

The case is confirmed to be an Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to a press conference held on Saturday evening.

The carrier who lives and works in Haidian District twice underwent nucleic acid testing and tested positive both times.

Two people who live together with the case have tested negative, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the city's disease control and prevention center.

Source tracing and screening work is underway.

