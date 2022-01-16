People's daily life gradually returns to normal in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:31, January 16, 2022

Residents shop at a supermarket in Qujiang New District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 15, 2022. People's daily life gradually returns to normal in several areas of Xi'an as the COVID-19 outbreak has basically subsided. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Residents queue up to shop at a supermarket in Qujiang New District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 15, 2022. People's daily life gradually returns to normal in several areas of Xi'an as the COVID-19 outbreak has basically subsided. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Residents shop at a market in Qujiang New District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 15, 2022. People's daily life gradually returns to normal in several areas of Xi'an as the COVID-19 outbreak has basically subsided. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Workers hang red lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year along a road in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 15, 2022. People's daily life gradually returns to normal in several areas of Xi'an as the COVID-19 outbreak has basically subsided. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

