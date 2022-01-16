Dormitory in East China Normal University put under closed-off management

Xinhua)

A student registers his information in East China Normal University in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 14, 2022.

A dormitory on Putuo campus of East China Normal University has been put under closed-off management for 48 hours since Jan. 14 for COVID-19 control. Nearly 500 students and dorm managers who stayed on the campus during winter vacation have received nucleic acid tests. Meanwhile, the university has prepared supplies for those in need. (East China Normal University/Handout via Xinhua)

