Nearly 2.93 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:41, January 16, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.93 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.
