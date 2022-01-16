Nearly 2.93 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

January 16, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.93 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Friday, data from the National Health Commission showed Saturday.

