We Are China

China's Zhuhai reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 10:29, January 16, 2022

ZHUHAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Saturday, local authorities announced.

The case was a close contact of one Omicron variant case reported on Friday.

As of 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Zhuhai had registered two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)