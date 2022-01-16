Home>>
China's Terracotta Warriors city reports single-digit COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:51, January 16, 2022
XI'AN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported four new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said Saturday.
The number of new cases was in the single digits for four consecutive days, since the epidemic resurgence emerged on Dec. 18, 2021.
Xi'an has registered 2,043 local cases in the latest resurgence. Of these, 932 had recovered after treatment by Friday. Of the rest undergoing treatment in hospitals, five are severe cases, while the others are moderate and mild.
