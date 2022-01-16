Home>>
Taiwan reports 78 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:33, January 16, 2022
TAIPEI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported six new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 72 imported cases on Saturday, the island's disease monitoring agency said.
The new local infections were all linked to a steakhouse in Chungli District, Taoyuan City, the agency added.
A COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the Taoyuan International Airport in early January. As of Saturday afternoon, 72 people, including airport cleaning personnel, a singing social club's members, bank clerks and restaurant employees, had tested positive for COVID-19.
To date, Taiwan has confirmed 17,769 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020. A total of 14,682 cases are local infections.
