Shanghai reports 3 local asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
SHANGHAI, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shanghai registered three locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.
All three cases are close contacts of a confirmed locally transmitted case reported on Thursday. They tested positive for COVID-19 while under medical observation, said the commission.
A total of 22 close contacts of the three asymptomatic cases have been tracked and placed under quarantine. Disinfection has been conducted in venues where the cases have recently been.
Shanghai reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases on Thursday. Four of the cases are close contacts of an imported asymptomatic case reported on Tuesday, while the other case is the sibling of a close contact, and they lived together.
