China's Xi'an city reports new local COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 09:09, January 17, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case on Saturday, local authorities said Sunday.

The city has reported single-digit new cases for five straight days since the resurgence of the epidemic on Dec. 18, 2021.

Xi'an has registered 2,044 local cases in the latest resurgence. Of these, 991 had recovered after treatment by Saturday, three are severe cases, while the others are moderate and mild cases.

