Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:11, January 17, 2022

Medical workers transport boxes containing swab samples for nucleic acid tests at a COVID-19 testing site in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 15, 2022. North China's Tianjin Municipality launched the third round of citywide nucleic acid testing at 7 a.m. Saturday. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 163 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 80 were reported in Tianjin, 68 in Henan, nine in Guangdong, five in Shaanxi and one in Guangxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 105,087 by Sunday, including 3,494 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 15 were in severe condition.

A total of 96,957 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 28 asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were newly reported Sunday.

