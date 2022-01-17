An Indian shares his experience of life under quarantine in Xi'an

(People's Daily App) 17:06, January 17, 2022

Dev Raturi, an Indian restaurateur, has been living in China for nearly 20 years. Living in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province which has been under lockdown to battle a COVID-19 resurgence, Dev shared the experience of life under quarantine of his family and his viewpoint on the city's response to the epidemic.

He refuted allegations that many residents were short of food and other essential supplies, saying that they have adequate food as community workers took orders and delivered goods.

Over the last month, the city with a population of 13 million has been hit by a COVID-19 outbreak. On December 22, the city imposed a citywide lockdown and launched a mass testing campaign. Medical staff, community workers and volunteers have spared no effort to give residents daily necessities.

"Feeding 13 million people is not an easy job," Dev said, noting that the government did a great job managing the outbreak.

As of Friday, the city has reported a total of 2,043 COVID-19 cases since February 9. After weeks of joint efforts, the outbreak has been largely contained. The reported daily confirmed cases in the city have dropped to single digits for four consecutive days, according to the local authorities.

"I'm sure that within 1 or 2 weeks, it would be in complete control and we will be out of this outbreak," Dev said.

