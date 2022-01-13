New confirmed COVID-19 cases drop to eight in China's Xi'an

Xinhua) 08:17, January 13, 2022

Aerial photo take on Jan. 12, 2022 shows government workers and volunteers receiving daily necessities ordered by residents under home quarantine in Yanta District of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In Yuchang Sun City Community of Xi'an, 20 government workers who were sent to join the frontline staff working in the residential quarter and nearly a hundred volunteers are working against the clock to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

XI'AN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported eight new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

This is the first time new cases had fallen into single digits since Dec. 18, 2021, indicating an upturn in the current epidemic situation, said Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.

The city had registered 2,025 local cases amid the latest resurgence. Of these, 540 had recovered by Tuesday.

The city kicked off a new round of mass testing in key areas at 9 a.m. Wednesday to further curb the spread of the virus. There are currently three high-risk areas and 37 middle-risk areas for COVID-19 in Xi'an.

A volunteer (L) receives daily necessities ordered by residents under home quarantine in Yanta District of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. In Yuchang Sun City Community of Xi'an, 20 government workers who were sent to join the frontline staff working in the residential quarter and nearly a hundred volunteers are working against the clock to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo take on Jan. 12, 2022 shows government workers and volunteers preparing to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine in Yanta District of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In Yuchang Sun City Community of Xi'an, 20 government workers who were sent to join the frontline staff working in the residential quarter and nearly a hundred volunteers are working against the clock to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo take on Jan. 12, 2022 shows government workers and volunteers preparing to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine in Yanta District of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In Yuchang Sun City Community of Xi'an, 20 government workers who were sent to join the frontline staff working in the residential quarter and nearly a hundred volunteers are working against the clock to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Government workers and volunteers prepare to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine in Yanta District of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. In Yuchang Sun City Community of Xi'an, 20 government workers who were sent to join the frontline staff working in the residential quarter and nearly a hundred volunteers are working against the clock to deliver daily necessities to residents under home quarantine. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)