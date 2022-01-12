Home>>
Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:55, January 12, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.91 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.
