Over 2.91 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 15:55, January 12, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.91 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Wednesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)