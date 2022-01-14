Xi'an advances orderly resumption of catering service

Xinhua) 08:39, January 14, 2022

A staff member arranges takeout coffees at a coffee shop in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Staff members load takeout food onto a truck at a restaurant in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Delivery man Kong Weijian fetches takeout food to be delivered to customers in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A delivery man rides past the Bell Tower while delivering food to customers in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member checks the body temperature of a deliveryman (R) at a restaurant in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member packs takeouts at a restaurant in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Cooks make food at a restaurant in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Staff members pack takeout food at a restaurant in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Delivery man Kong Weijian delivers food to customers in a non-contact way in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A staff member makes takeout food at a restaurant in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of catering service as the city is witnessing a continuing drop of local COVID-19 cases amid the latest resurgence. Catering enterprises will receive take-out orders with COVID-19 prevention measures but dine-in services will remain suspended. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

