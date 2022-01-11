Policemen in Xi'an stick to posts to secure epidemic control on Chinese People's Police Day

Xinhua) 08:32, January 11, 2022

A policeman in protective gear patrols at a COVID-19 testing site in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Monday marks the second Chinese People's Police Day. It falls every Jan. 10, corresponding with the country's emergency call number of 110. Policemen in Xi'an stick to their posts on the day to secure the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A policeman talks with a driver at a tollgate in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

A policeman in protective gear checks the health QR code of a driver at a tollgate in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

Policemen patrol in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

Policemen in protective gears are on duty at a tollgate in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

A policeman conducts vehicles to pass at a tollgate in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

Policemen in protective gears patrol in a community in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

A police officer explains COVID-19 prevention and control rules to a resident in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

Policemen in protective gears are on duty at a tollgate in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022.

