In pics: Life under lockdown in Xi'an

(Xinhuanet) 08:29, January 11, 2022

Northwest China's Xi'an is battling the resurgence of COVID-19.

Medical staff, community workers and volunteers spare no effort to keep residents' life going despite citywide lockdown.

Medical workers are carrying out mass nucleic acid testing round the clock. The city has carried out rounds of mass testing of all residents.

People line up for nucleic acid test at a mobile testing site in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A kid receives nucleic acid test at a testing site in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022.(Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A volunteer helps a senior take nucleic acid test at a residential area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Essential medical services are ensured while hospitals adopt strict epidemic prevention and control measures to prevent cross-infection.

Patients can go to hospital with negative nucleic acid test result. Others are shuttled in government bus to designated sites. Hotlines are set up for easier access to medical services from home.

A medical worker examines a patient at the 1st Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Medical staff give an infusion to a patient at the 1st Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A medical worker checks on a patient transported by an ambulance at the 1st Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Community workers and volunteers play a key role in keeping the city alive amid strict lockdown measures. With shops closed, they send food, groceries and medicine to people staying at home. They also help organize nucleic acid testing and vaccination.

A volunteer informs residents to take nucleic acid test at a community in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A volunteer arranges packed vegetables in Yanta District of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 5, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Delivery riders escort medical staff to a nucleic acid sampling site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

The city has taken every measure to prevent the pandemic from disrupting young people’s future. It adopted stringent and considerate measures to ensure smooth postgrad exams, such as offering masks and hand sanitizers, and organizing taxis and cars through ride-hailing platforms to provide rides for examinees.

Examinees leave a venue of the postgraduate entrance exam at Xi'an University of Technology in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A staff member checks the nucleic acid test result of an examinee (1st L) for postgraduate entrance exams in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

An invigilator checks the information of an examinee taking the national postgraduate entrance examination at a quarantine exam room in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

As the capital city of Shaanxi Province, Xi’an has abundant medical and production supplies to meet the needs of its residents.

Volunteers unload anti-epidemic supplies from a van in Yanta District of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Staff examine epidemic prevention supplies at a pharmaceutical company in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Thanks to the sacrifice and cooperation of residents in Xi’an, the threat of a major resurgence in Xi'an has been mostly brought under control. Daily cases in Xi'an began to drop since the start of this year and soon slipped to two-digit numbers, with 30 new cases, all in centralized quarantine, reported on Saturday.

