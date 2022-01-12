Local authorities advance orderly resumption of businesses dealing with supply of necessities in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:41, January 12, 2022

A deliveryman prepares to send water to residents at a community in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2022. Local authorities advance the orderly resumption of businesses dealing with the supply of necessities, postal and express delivery services, and the catering industry, amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

