Driverless vehicle used to transport goods in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:16, January 10, 2022

An unmanned delivery vehicle runs on a bicycle lane in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 9, 2022. The driverless vehicle is designed to transport goods with a maximum weight of 320 kg per trip. It can traverse 6.5 km through the lanes on roads on a single trip. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

