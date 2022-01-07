Xi'an health official apologizes to woman who lost baby waiting outside hospital
A city health official bowed to assembled media in a public apology for the 8-month pregnant woman who lost her baby after her treatment was delayed outside a hospital in Xi'an, the COVID-19-affected capital of Shaanxi Province.
"On behalf of the city's health commission, I deeply apologize to this patient," commission director Liu Shunzhi said at a press conference on Thursday before standing and bowing.
Liu also apologized to people with special needs for problems with access to medical treatment during the pandemic.
The hospital general manager has been suspended from duty and other related "persons-in-charge" removed from offices, the Global Times reported.
The woman lost her baby after waiting two hours outside a hospital for permission to enter, provoking criticism on Chinese social media.
(Edited by Xie Runjia)
