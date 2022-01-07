Medical services available for Xi'an residents amid COVID-19 resurgence: official
XI'AN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xi'an, which has been hit by a resurgence of COVID-19, said the city makes medical services available for all residents despite the epidemic.
During a Wednesday press briefing, Xu said that hospitals should not refuse patients due to COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.
In the area under lockdown, the government will help shuttle those in need of emergency treatment to hospitals to prevent the risk of cross-infection. Others are able to access medical treatment by providing a negative result from a nucleic acid test taken within the past 48 hours, Xu said.
The vice mayor added that the government will open hotlines and provide easy access for patients in critical condition or with demand for hemodialysis, tumor radiotherapy or chemotherapy, prenatal examination or childbirth services.
Xi'an reported 63 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to Shaanxi provincial health commission.
