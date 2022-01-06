Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines prevent severe hospitalization from Omicron: report
CAIRO, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines protect against "severe hospitalization" caused by the Omicron variant, the United Arab Emirates-based news outlet The National reported Tuesday, quoting a World Health Organization (WHO) expert as saying.
Abdi Mahamud, the WHO's incident manager for the pandemic, said that "more evidence is showing that Omicron is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants."
The UAE recently approved the emergency use of a new recombinant protein vaccine manufactured by Sinopharm, which will be used as a booster jab in the country, the report said.
The new Chinese vaccine demonstrated an improved immune capacity against the new variant, "with a high safety rate that allows rapid production and easy storage and distribution," according to the UAE's health ministry.
Photos
Related Stories
- What’s the use of West-donated COVID-19 vaccines to Africa when millions of doses expire?
- COVID-19 infections surge in European countries as Omicron spreads
- Hong Kong to suspend flights from 8 countries over COVID-19
- Head of Xi'an big data management bureau suspended from duty
- Chinese mainland reports 41 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.