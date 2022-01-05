Head of Xi'an big data management bureau suspended from duty

Xinhua) 11:20, January 05, 2022

XI'AN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jun, head of the big data management bureau in the northwest Chinese city of Xi'an, has been suspended from the post for failing to fulfill his duty, local authorities said.

Liu Xin has been nominated the new deputy head of the bureau, according to the Xi'an Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

On Dec. 20, the health code system in Xi'an, which was hit by the latest round of COVID-19 infections, crashed due to high traffic, causing inconveniences to local residents.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)