Home>>
Xi'an launches new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 09:40, January 05, 2022
A resident receives nucleic acid test at a testing site in Xincheng District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 4, 2022. Xi'an launched a new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing on Tuesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expats in Xi'an stay sanguine amid COVID-19 resurgence
- China's Xi'an reports 1,573 COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence
- Xi'an strives to guarantee normal function under COVID-19 resurgence
- Xi'an makes all-out efforts to ensure food and medicine supplies for 13 mln people
- Daily life amid COVID-19 resurgence in Xi'an
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.