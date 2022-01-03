Xi'an strives to guarantee normal function under COVID-19 resurgence

XI'AN, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Xi'an, an ancient city in northwest China, is taking efficient and comprehensive measures to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence and guarantee its normal function.

On Saturday, 122 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in the city, bringing the total number of local cases in the latest resurgence to 1,573, according to the local health commission.

The viral genome sequencing of the new cases has identified them as strains of the Delta variant, which are highly homologous with imported cases from an inbound flight on Dec. 4, 2021.

Facing the Delta variant, which is highly contagious, Xi'an has launched several rounds of mass nucleic acid testing to screen for as many infections as possible since Dec. 21, 2021.

With the testing efficiency improved, the time of swabbing 10 million people has been shortened from 24 hours to seven hours, and it only takes 12 hours to get results of 3 million samples, which took 30 hours before, said Zhang Fenghu, deputy director of the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

So far, Xi'an has organized 24 medical teams with 1,370 doctors and nurses to treat patients, with another 62 medical personnel for severe cases.

Besides, inside the quarantine zone are two hospitals to meet people's medical demands for hemodialysis, prenatal examination and delivery, tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy, pediatrics and other emergency treatment.

In residential compounds in lockdown, heating companies have been sending workers to regularly check the heating system, ensuring that boiler, heat pump, natural gas, circulating pump and other facilities function well and people can get heat supply in freezing winter.

In the megacity, with a population of 13 million, free food items have been provided for residents in lockdown since Dec. 28, 2021. People can also make orders online, and all the daily necessities will be distributed and delivered to each household by community staff and volunteers.

"Under the lockdown, there may be pressure of supply in communities. The government will go all out to coordinate resources to provide people with daily necessities and medical services," said Zhang Canyou, an expert with the State Council's epidemic prevention and control team.

