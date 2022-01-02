Xi'an makes all-out efforts to ensure food and medicine supplies for 13 mln people

Xinhua) 11:31, January 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2022 shows the city view of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a northwestern Chinese city hit by a recent COVID-19 resurgence, has been making all-out efforts to ensure sufficient food and medicine supplies for its 13 million people who have been under lockdown for over a week. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

