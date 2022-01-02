Chinese mainland reports 131 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:36, January 02, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 1, 2022 shows the city view of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, a northwestern Chinese city hit by a recent COVID-19 resurgence, has been making all-out efforts to ensure sufficient food and medicine supplies for its 13 million people who have been under lockdown for over a week. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 131 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 123 were reported in the province of Shaanxi, seven in Zhejiang, and one in Henan, the commission said.

Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)